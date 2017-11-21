5 Tools Hiring Tools That Don’t Cost a Dime!
BY MICHAEL OVERELL In the startup community, we're seeing a parade of underdog disruptors trying to change the way people work and live. And while...
Tech Startups Fight Senate Plan to Change How Stock Options Are...
BY JIM PUZZANGHERA Senate Republicans call their tax bill business-friendly, but technology startups are fuming over a provision that would make a major change to...
List of Historical Black Colleges and Universities
Alabama A&M University Normal, Alabama (256)372-5245 www.aamu.edu Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University is one of the land-grant Black Colleges providing baccalaureate and graduate studies to individuals interested in...
Major Inventions by African-Americans
Some of the world’s most popular inventions were created by African-Americans, dating back to 1820, when Thomas Jennings, believed to be the first African-American...
How Black History Has Shaped The African American Experience
Black history shaped, and continues to shape the African American experience in the United States. For most of United States’ history, African American experience...
Jennifer Williams: The Business Woman Behind the Basketball
Reality TV star Jennifer Williams of Basketball Wives is more than just a pretty face. This savvy entrepreneur knows how to maximize opportunities. Before...
Six Steps to a Better Work-Life Balance
It's nearly a lifelong quest--how to create a work-life balance. But it is doable with some planning, persistence, and a change in your mindset. We...
401(k) Questions to Ask Your Employer
BY CYNTHIA MEASOM Getting It Right With 401k Plans With the ever-shrinking number of defined benefit pension plans, saving for retirement has largely become the responsibility...
Thinking About Learning to Code? Consider These 5 Tips
BY NATE ANDORSKY If you are running a company that is heavily reliant on technology, I can tell you learning to code is hands down...